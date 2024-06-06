Nigeria: Niger Mine Collapse - Insecurity Hindering Rescue of Trapped Miners - Official

Those trapped include the site manager identified as Ibrahim Ishaku and dozens of mine workers.

Insecurity and difficult terrain are hindering rescue operations of miners trapped in a pit that collapsed on Sunday in Galadima-Kogo, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, an official has said.

The Niger State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Ahmed Yumu, who disclosed this on Wednesday, also said the ministry and other stakeholders were making efforts to rescue the trapped victims.

"The ministry in collaboration with other agencies and other professional stakeholders are doing their best in seeing that the trapped miners are rescued even though it's been over 24 hours since the collapse occurred," the ministry's spokesperson, Hanibu Wushishi, quoted the commissioner as saying, in a Wednesday statement.

"The rescue efforts are still on despite the difficult terrain, insecurity in the area and the possibility of more collapse if the rescue effort is not done professionally and cautiously.

"The commissioner and his permanent secretary once again appeal to artisanal miners to be careful on mining procedures and call on the relevant authorities to monitor, supervise and prevent the mining which is fast spreading to every nook and cranny of the state to avert future occurrence.

"The ministry appeals for patience, understanding and prayers from all Nigerlites and Nigerians for the successful rescue of these innocent artisanal miners," the statement said.

The mining site belongs to a company identified as African Minerals and Logistics Limited. It collapsed on Sunday following a downpour. Between 30 and 50 people are feared trapped in the pit.

One person was confirmed dead and seven others were rescued with severe injuries. Those trapped include the site manager identified as Ibrahim Ishaku and dozens of workers.

Artisanal mining is common in Niger State and many other parts of Nigeria. Such mining activities are poorly regulated. Poor locals often work in the mines, owned by local and foreign companies, without safety procedures.