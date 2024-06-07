Nigeria: 14 Still Trapped in Collapsed Niger Mining Pit

6 June 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Maimuna Raji Egigogo

The state's Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Garba Yahaya, listed the names of the 14 trapped miners.

The Niger State Government says 14 miners are still trapped under the rubble of a collapsed mining pit in Galkogo in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

Initial reports said about 50 miners were trapped underground after the mining pit collapsed on Monday.

Speaking after visiting the site on Wednesday, the state's Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Garba Yahaya, listed the names of the 14 miners still trapped.

They are Abdullahi Yahaya, Ibrahim Mansir, Abubakar Isah, Friday Musa, Godwin Hussaini, Benjamin Ashafa, Zayyanu Ibrahim, Abdul Ali, Hamza Musa and Umar Abubakar. Others are Joseph Madaki, Ibrahim Ishiaku Kuta, Abbas Musa and Yakubu Mamman.

He said, "We are collaborating with relevant authorities, and the rescue team is working tirelessly to ensure the safe rescue of the remaining trapped individuals."

The commissioner, represented by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Yunusa Nahauni, said the collapse occurred due to failed hanging walls within the mining site.

He said Governor Umaru Bago had ordered the suspension of all mining activities in the state and a crackdown on illegal miners.

According to him, anyone found wanting will be sanctioned.

Contrary to figures cited by government and various news platforms, the district head of the village said 20 people were initially trapped in the mining site, but six were rescued.

