Nigeria: Our Health Sector Is Yielding Desired Results - Otti

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has said his administration's efforts to revamp the health sector of the state have been yielding the desired results.

Otti stated this in an address to mark his first anniversary in office, mentioning resuscitation of the State Specialist and Diagnostic Centre, Umuahia, the state capital as one of them.

"Presently, the eye centre at the facility has become a major reference centre in the region providing quality services to people from far and near," he said.

He noted that before the end of last year, the administration fixed the hitherto dilapidated State University Teaching Hospital, Aba and got its accreditation restored after three years of its suspension.

"Do not forget that we had earmarked 15 percent of the entire budgetry outlay of the 2024 fiscal year for the development of the health sector."

He argued that the goal was to increase access and quality health care the people get at the various primary health facilities across the state.

"In that wise, massive rehabilitation is going on in several of the facilities," the governor, therefore, maintained.