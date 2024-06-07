Rwanda/Cote d'Ivoire: 2026 WC Qualifier - Benin Edge Rwanda in Abidjan

Rwanda Lost 1-0 to Benin at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on Thursday night in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

The win, courtesy of Dodo Dokou's 37th minute match winner, brought Benin back in the race for a ticket to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico after going level on points with the visitors.

It was an entertaining game with Amavubi putting up a great showing, especially in the second half. They, however, missed a host of golden chances as they tasted their first defeat of the campaign.

Rwanda coach Torsten Spittler made one significant change from his previous line-ups as he handed Saudi Arabia-based Steve Rubanguka a start in defensive midfield.

Benin, on the other side, made a host of changes with Marcel Danjinou, David Kiki, Rachid Moumini all getting a starting berth.

Both teams started the game on a slow pace as Rwanda chose to soak the pressure and play on the counter.

Defenders Emmanuel Imanishimwe and Fitina Omborenga were overlapping down the flanks but the midfield looked stagnant as number 10 Hakim Sahabo had no room to operate.

Benin shot ahead in the 37th minute after having series of corner kicks. Dodo Dokou connected beautifully from a Rachid Moumini corner kick to give the home side the lead as the Amavubi defenders were caught ball watching.

Amavubi warmed themselves into the game but their attack looked weak and less aggressive as they failed to trouble the Benin back four.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer Cote d'Ivoire By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

After half time and with his side trailing 1-0, Spittler brought on Samuel Gueulette for Rafael York and Kevin Muhire for Hakim Sahabo as he varied his tactics. Gueulette paired with Nshuti upfront while Muhire drifted to the right wing.

The changes brought some urgency into Rwanda's attacking department but it was Benin who looked more dangerous. Fiacre Ntwari pulled two superb saves from Hassane Imourane and Jodel Dossou in the 63rd and 65th minutes before Moumini hit the post with a fine strike.

Spittler's men dominated the final 20 minutes of the game. Thierry Manzi was unmarked in the 18-yard box but he agonizingly directed his header wide to the dismay of traveling fans in the 71st minute. Benin keeper Dandjunou also pulled a great save from Samuel Gueulette to deny him the equalizer in the 73rd minute.

Jojea Kwizera also came in for Gilbert Mugisha in the 74th minute to make what was his maiden appearance in Rwandan colours and he remained a torn in the flesh of the Benin defenders.

Rwanda bombarded Benin's vital area with series of attacking threats in the final 10 minutes of the game but could not find the equalizer as the game ended 1-0.

Rwanda will lock horns with Lesotho at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa on June 11 while Benin also welcome Nigeria to the Felix Houphouet- Boigny Stadium.