Bandits have again unleashed terror on the riverine communities in Lakpma axis of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Multiple sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the terrorists began their attacks on the communities around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

They killed, kidnapped villagers and then stole their cattle, sources said.

At least seven persons were reported killed and an unspecified number kidnapped in Bassa Ward, according to a youth leader from the community, Yusuf Dangana.

Among those killed was Kabiru Mallam, a former vice chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the ward.

Unchecked violence

The terrorists first invaded Bassa ward where they killed one Saleh Jibo in Anguwar Usman, before heading to Roro where they killed another villager simply identified as Tanko.

One of the deceased persons, Mr Jibo, according to the youth leader Mr Dangana, had survived previous attacks on his community.

"His two wives and daughter were once kidnapped but later released after paying ransom," the youth leader said. "Several times, he had managed to escape from the terrorists."

Subsequently, he left the village with his family and moved to a displacement camp in Erena.

Mr Dangana added that the deceased was slaughtered on Tuesday when he went back home to his farm to gather food for his family.

Recent attacks

On Sunday night, the terrorists invaded Tungan Kawo village in Erena ward, kidnapping 20 persons and rustling hundreds of cattle.

That same night, they invaded Adogo Mallam village in Mashegu Local Government Area where they killed six people.

A few weeks earlier, the terrorists had killed at least six persons, abducted 160 others and raped at least six women in Kuchi village, Munya LGA.

The Niger State Commissioner for Homeland Security, Garba Abdullahi, could not be immediately reached for his comment on the develooment.

He was yet to respond to an SMS sent to him as of the time of this report.