Nigeria: OneBarrow, Govt, Others Collaborate to Bridge Healthcare Gap in Nigeria

Abuja — OneBarrow in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and other stakeholders has developed an app, "idoctoraccess", to help bridge the gap that exists in the healthcare sector.

The Chief Executive Officer of OneBarrow International Limited, Yemi Alao, disclosed this as he introduced the 'idoctoraccess' app to the Nigerian public in Abuja.

Also said that it will greatly help to improve the healthcare sector in Nigeria, as the app brings together all medical practitioners and patients.

"The significance of 'idoctoraccess app' is to bridge the gaps in healthcare delivery, providing convenient, efficient solutions and making sure everything on the web and app works well for future customers," he said.

According to him, "Our services tend to efficiently solve the following challenges in this era of innovative technologies -- bridging gaps in healthcare delivery. The app helps overcome geographic barriers by connecting patients with healthcare providers remotely. This is especially useful for individuals in rural or underserved areas who may have limited access to healthcare facilities.

"Convenient and efficient solutions: The app allows users to access healthcare services from the comfort of their own homes. This saves time and effort for patients who would otherwise need to travel long distances or wait in crowded waiting rooms.

"In improving accessibility by providing healthcare services through a mobile app, the idoctoraccess app breaks down barriers related to physical mobility, transportation and scheduling conflicts. This ensures that individuals with limited mobility, transportation options, or conflicting commitments can still receive timely healthcare."

With others such as enhancing customer experience and meeting future customer needs, technology continues to advance and consumer expectations evolve.

Speaking on the importance and affordability of the app and its services, he said: "We made it affordable for the providers so that they can make healthcare affordable to the communities. And we are also trying to reverse brain drain in the healthcare sector.

"What we have done here is set it up in a way whereby we get people started on our programme for the first 90 days at a merger fee of N20,000 per month, and after that, we transform them onto what we call revenue model which will cost them 8% of the revenue they generate.

"We did this because we had people at heart. And also we wanted to make sure that the providers themselves as they are graduating and coming out of school they are not held back from being able to practise. Because they could not have access to capital and we want them to be able to practise meaningfully immediately they are out of school.

"So to have direct access to learning because it is more like a consortium that brings together -- doctors, patients, laboratory scientists -- across the world to talk about challenges in the healthcare space and take opinion on our programme. This will help the patients and doctors to evaluate themselves and come up with a second programme opinion."

Speaking on sustainability, he said: "We are in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and other stakeholders in the healthcare sector to make sure that this project is not only implementable but also sustainable."

Also said: "OneBarrow International Ltd is a leading corporate social responsibility, environmental, social, governance (ESG) and health equity firm dedicated to empowering businesses for a sustainable and inclusive future.

"Our commitment to collaboration and stakeholder engagement is at the heart of our approach. We believe in the power of working together with our clients, employees, communities and other stakeholders to drive positive change."