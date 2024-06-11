Sudan: Wali of North Darfur Briefed On Health Conditions in the State

El-Fashir — The Wali (governor) of North Darfur State, Al-Hafez Bakhit Muhammad, was briefed on the current health conditions in the state, particularly the city of El-Fashir, after El-Fashir Southern Hospital was out of service as a result of the attack it was subjected to by the terrorist rebel Rapid Support militia yesterday evening, and their assault on the working personnel, patients and their companions.

This came during his meeting, in his office at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of State Government in El-Fashir on Monday, with the Director-General of the State Ministry of Health, Dr. Ibrahim Abdullah Khatir, in the presence of the Health Support Committee, and the General Director of El-Fashir Southern Hospital, Dr. Ezz El-Din Ahmed Daoud Asso.

The Director General of the Ministry of Health affirmed that all health personnel at the Southern Hospital are in good health, except for the beating that the General Director of the hospital was subjected to, and the broken leg of the Medical Director of Accidents, indicating that their conditiond are stable.

Dr. Khatir renewed their determination to continue working to provide medical and therapeutic services to those in need, and saving the sick. He revealed that his ministry had begun activating the alternative plan (B) for health facilities, which it had prepared earlier in anticipation of any emergency, as the surgical service was transferred to the fistula department at Al-Fashir Specialized Hospital for Obstetrics and Gynecology and Sayyid Al-Shuhadaa Health Center. In addition to health centers in El-Fashir neighborhoods and camps for the displaced.

For his part, the Wali of North Darfur praised the great sacrifices and honorable stance of the health personnel who have been working with dedication and impartiality throughout the past period and until now in order to continue health, medical and therapeutic services for patients in the state, stressing his government's support and standing with the ministry in order to provide medical services to the patients.