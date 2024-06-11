Nigeria: Tinubu Govt Doing Everything Wrong - Sule Lamido

A former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has said that the President Bola Tinubu administration is doing almost everything wrong.

He said that Nigerians are waiting for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to return to power owing to what he termed the APC government's "apparent failure."

Lamido, who stated this during an interview on Channels TV's Politics Today on Monday, said that the PDP stakeholders were consulting to reconstitute the party to save Nigerians from the current situation they found themselves in.

Lamido said, "I know Tinubu very well. I know him in the SDP and as the governor of Lagos State, when I was the foreign minister. I know his capacity and what he can and what he cannot do.

"He did not build Lagos. Lagos was built by Nigerian money. I mean the ports, the airports and the bridges. The economy was built by the Nigerian government for him to benefit. We know where to deal with him by pointing at his failures.

"The government is doing almost everything wrong. For me, APC from the very beginning is not a political party for Nigeria. In 2015 they were simply aiming to get power and appropriate it. We are now seeing it. The failure of APC government led by Tinubu as the president is known by every Nigerian, in all sectors.

"When we get the PDP properly reconstituted and reconciled, we will be able to take over power, because Nigerians now are waiting for the PDP. They have been calling me. I know their feelings. I know what they want."

Lamido accused some beneficiaries of the PDP of betraying the party.

He added, "There is issue of merger on the PDP's table now. We want to reconstitute the party and reconcile agrieved members. Nobody owns the PDP. It is owned by Nigerians."