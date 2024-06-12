Nigeria/Cote d'Ivoire: Rohr Questions Super Eagles' Mentality After Defeating Nigeria in Abidjan

Still savouring the six points he won from the Match-day 3 and 4 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Benin Republic Head Coach, Gernot Rohr, has questioned the mentality of the Super Eagles players who lost 1-2 to his side on Monday evening in Abidjan.

The win has made the Cheetahs of Benin joint leaders of Group C with Rwanda and South Africa who similarly defeated Lesotho and Zimbabwe respectively yesterday evening. All three teams now have seven points apiece.

For Rohr who got kicked out of the Super Eagles job after leading Nigeria to third place finish at AFCON 2019 and first round exit the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the poor run of the three-time African champions appears caused by the team's lack of organization.

"It was their (Eagles) lapses in concentration that gave Benin the advantage and we had the right organization," began Rohr's who was Nigeria's gaffer between 2016 and 2021.

He insisted that despite Super Eagles opening goal, his wards knew they could comeback against Nigeria.

"Nigeria scored the first goal, perhaps, they believed it was already done. And of course, my boys reacted strongly and came back to equalize and win the game," the German coach stressed at the post-match conference.

That win has created a buzz now in the neighboring country, giving the team the hope of perhaps picking the group ticket to the 2026 Mundial in Canada, USA and Mexico.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles have apologized to Nigeria over their poor run so far in the qualifiers, most especially the 1-2 loss to Benin Republic on Monday.

In a tweet on the team's official handle, the Super Eagles promised to fight hard to ensure that Nigeria pick the ticket to the World Cup finals.

"We are back in the country and we are not happy about the way the two games panned out. We have had talks among ourselves and have resolved to fight hard till the end to ensure we do the impossible which is qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

"We don't take your support for granted; we thank you immensely. Soar Super Eagles," the players stressed with assurance to turn the tide in subsequent matches.

Eagles remain on three points from four matches and are placed fifth in Group C. They are now condemned to win all their remaining six games of the qualification series to have any chance of reaching the finals in two years time.