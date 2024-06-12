South Africa: Health Minister to Brief Media On Mpox Outbreak

Health Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla, will hold a media briefing on Wednesday to provide an update on the outbreak of Monkeypox disease, also known as Mpox.

According to the statement, the Minister will outline plans by the department in collaboration with various stakeholders in the sector to curb further spread and prevent mortality.

Last week, the department reported that two more cases of Mpox had been detected at Addington and St Augustine Hospitals in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Additionally, the country recorded two infections last month, one in Durban and the other in Gauteng.

The briefing will be joined by experts from the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), the World Health Organisation (WHO), and senior managers from the department.

Some common symptoms of Mpox include a rash lasting for two to four weeks, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen glands.

The department explained that the painful rash looks like blisters or sores and can affect the face, palms of the hands, soles of the feet, groin, genital, and/or anal regions.

The briefing is scheduled to take place on 12 June 2024 at Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria, starting at 10am.