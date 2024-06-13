South Africa: Cosatu Urges Workers to Guard Against Mpox

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) warns workers to be cautious after Minister of Health, Joe Phaahla, announced the outbreak of Mpox disease in the country.

Phaala said one person had died in hospital in Tembisa on Monday after he contracted the virus that causes the disease. Three other cases have been reported in Kwa-Zulu Natal and one other in Gauteng. Symptoms of Mpox include a rash that can last up to four weeks, along with a fever, headache, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes.

Mpox is spread from one person to the next via skin-to-skin and sexual contact. People living with HIV are worst affected. This is why COSATU is warning workers to take extra precautions and use protection when engaging in sexual activity or to abstain. We are particularly concerned about workers who travel far from home for work purposes such as truck drivers, mineworkers, etc.

Though only five cases have been reported so far, Mpox can be deadly and can result in an outbreak with dire consequences for public health. COSATU urges workers to take care of themselves.