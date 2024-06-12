South Africa/Zimbabwe: Classy Bafana Beat Zimbabwe At a Boisterous Free State Stadium

Coach Hugo Broos' charges signaled their intentions very early in the game when Iqraam Rayners scored the opening goal of the match inside the first minute. Free State Stadium erupted into pandemonium as the fans celebrated the home team's dream start to the game.

But Zimbabwe responded a minute later when Tawanda Chirewa scored the equaliser to momentarily put a damper on the celebrations. The home side went in search of the goal that would have restored their lead but could not find the breakthrough they needed. The two teams went into the break still deadlocked at 1-1.

The South African senior men's team returned with more purpose in the second period and substitute Thapelo Morena regained the lead with his strike in the 55th minute. Morena put the game beyond the visitors when he scored his second of the night and the third for Bafana Bafana when he scored in the 76th minute.

The Bloemfontein fans delivered a memorable night from the stands for the Bafana Bafana players and technical staff as they sang their lungs out, cheered the team and gave fervent support from the stands.

The South Africans are now second in qualifying FIFA World Group C with seven points. They are level on points with group leaders Rwanda due to goal difference.