South Africa/Zimbabwe: Classy Bafana Beat Zimbabwe At a Boisterous Free State Stadium

11 June 2024
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

Coach Hugo Broos' charges signaled their intentions very early in the game when Iqraam Rayners scored the opening goal of the match inside the first minute. Free State Stadium erupted into pandemonium as the fans celebrated the home team's dream start to the game.

But Zimbabwe responded a minute later when Tawanda Chirewa scored the equaliser to momentarily put a damper on the celebrations. The home side went in search of the goal that would have restored their lead but could not find the breakthrough they needed. The two teams went into the break still deadlocked at 1-1.

The South African senior men's team returned with more purpose in the second period and substitute Thapelo Morena regained the lead with his strike in the 55th minute. Morena put the game beyond the visitors when he scored his second of the night and the third for Bafana Bafana when he scored in the 76th minute.

The Bloemfontein fans delivered a memorable night from the stands for the Bafana Bafana players and technical staff as they sang their lungs out, cheered the team and gave fervent support from the stands.

The South Africans are now second in qualifying FIFA World Group C with seven points. They are level on points with group leaders Rwanda due to goal difference.

Read the original article on SAFA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 South African Football Association. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.