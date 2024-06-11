Rwanda/Lesotho: Rwanda Face Lesotho in Dicey World Cup Qualifier

There will be all to play for when the Crocodiles of Lesotho welcome Rwanda to Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa, in match day four of the 2026 World Cup Group C qualifiers on Tuesday, June 11.

Lesotho (149th), the lowest ranked in Group C and 18 places behind Rwanda, are the surprise package after three games as they are lead the standings with 5 points.

They haven't lost a match so far in the qualifying campaign, having held Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in the opening match, and Benin (0-0) before traveling to Harare to stun Southern African rivals Zimbabwe 2-0.

Amavubi, on the other hand, are second on the table after playing out a goalless draw with Zimbabwe and beat South Africa 2-0 in Huye before losing 1-0 to Benin in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

Now sitting second in the group with four points, Amavubi will be hoping to retain their top spot should they beat Lesotho in Durban.

Either way, a win for either side will see them top the standings until March 2025 when the World Cup qualifiers return to action.

Lesotho have been in impressive form under the tutelage of Leslie Notsi, who took over the reins of the team just before the start of the qualifiers.

They have been very decisive in the final end of the field and they play delightful football. Jane Thabantso and Sera Motebang have been their key players.

Rwanda, on the other hand, have been compact, conceding just once in their last three outings. Their general level of play has improved drastically under Spittler and they are full of confidence now.

Spittler could make a couple of changes to the team which lost to Benin as winger Rafael York who left the team camp in Abidjan injured has returned back to Sweden for medical treatment. Either Jojea Kwizera, Kevin Muhire or Samuel Gueulette could be handed a starting berth.

It will be a very intriguing game as the side which holds their fort at the back and remains sharp in attack will carry the day.

Form Guide:

Lesotho's form in World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: DDW

Lesotho form in their last five games: DLDWLW

Rwanda's form in World 2026 Qualifiers: DWL

Rwanda's form in their last five games: DDWDWL

W: Win, D: Draw, L: Loss