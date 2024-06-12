Nigeria: Boko Haram Abducts Scores of Passengers On Borno-Yobe-Kano Highway

11 June 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Francis Okoye

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists on Monday reportedly abducted unspecified numbers of passengers along Maiduguri/Damaturu/ Kano highway.

Sources said the terrorists came out between Garin Kuturu and Mannanari village near Auno along Damaturu Highway at about 5:50 pm Monday evening, blocking the highway and forcefully taking away some passengers.

According to a security source, the incident left travellers stranded and forced many commuters to immediately return to Benishek and Auno.

"There was an incident between Mannanari and Garin Kuturu where some Boko Haram fighters came out and blocked the upcoming vehicles and some passengers were abducted.

"We are not sure of the number as we speak, but certainly there was an abduction on Monday evening on the said highway," said the security source.

No official statement has been issued by either the police or the Nigerian military regarding the attack at the time of filing this report.

