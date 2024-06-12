Nigeria: Dangote Refinery Announces New Date for Petrol Supply

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has announced that the supply date for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) has been moved from June to mid-July.

The President and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Refinery, Aliko Dangote, attributed the postponement to a slight delay but assured the public that by the second to third week of July, petrol from the Refinery would be in the market.

Dangote disclosed this while receiving a Senate delegation led by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on a tour of the $20 billion facility in Lagos on Sunday.

He said, "We had a bit of delay but PMS will start coming out by 10th, 15th of July but then we want to keep in the tank to make it to settle. By third week of July, we will be able to sell it in the market."

Akpabio, who referred to the refinery as the 9th wonder of the world, applauded Dangote on the refinery project.

The refinery sited in Lagos commenced operations last December with 350,000 barrels-a-day capacity. The refinery has also begun the supply of diesel and aviation fuel to marketers in the country.

Oil marketers were optimistic that the price of petrol by the Dangote Refinery should significantly be lower than the current retail prices of the imported refined product which range from N568 to N700 depending on the part of the country.