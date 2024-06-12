Nigeria: Super Eagles W'cup Dreams in Tatters After Defeat to Cheetahs

We can't give up - Finidi

Enoh summons NFF over poor results

Benin Republic recorded a historic 2-1 victory over the Super Eagles in yesterday's 2026 World Cup qualifier played in Abidjan.

Following the shocking loss, the Super Eagles who are winless after four games are now at the risk of not qualifying for the 2026 World Cup as they are rooted in fifth position with a miserable three points in Group C.

The Super Eagles had drawn their past three matches against Southern African opponents Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa before yesterday's humiliating result.

The three-time African Champions approached the MatchDay 4 clash with the Cheetahs positively but had to wait till the 25th before taking the lead. Raphael Onyedika gave them the lead when he tucked in calmly just inside the area.

Unfazed, the Cheetahs of Benin, managed by a former Nigerian coach Gernot Rohr, tied the score in the 37th minute through Jodei Dossou following a defensive error by the Super Eagles.

They added to Nigeria's misery immediately before the halftime whistle with Steve Mounie's well taken goal.

Speaking after the game, under-fire coach, Finidi George, urged Nigerians not to give up as he expressed confidence that the team will win the remaining fixtures.

"There is no special formula. we have to see how we can get the best out of the players. Everybody must be committed. I believe we will win games. We can't throw in the towel," he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of sports, Senator John Owan Enoh, has summoned the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over unacceptable performances and results by the Super Eagles.

He has further demanded a detailed technical report from the NFF following the Super Eagles' disappointing performance in the June FIFA window.

"The recent results are unacceptable. The NFF must provide a comprehensive technical report explaining the reasons behind this poor showing and give cause why there mustn't be consequences for the disappointment caused both government and the generality of Nigerians," said Enoh.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.