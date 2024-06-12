Nigeria: Finidi Will Need Luck to Succeed, Says Aiyegbeni

A former international, Yakubu Ayegbeni, has said under-fire Finidi George will need plenty of luck to succeed as Super Eagles coach.

The Super Eagles' 2-1 defeat to Benin Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Monday has sparked a wave of criticism directed at the coach, with fans questioning his tactics and

In an interview with rg.org, the former Portsmouth striker admitted that coaching Nigeria is no walk in the park -- and his former teammate will need plenty of luck to succeed in his new role while believing that Finidi's success as a player will help him.

"Listen, it's not easy coaching the Nigerian national team, and that is the first thing you must know. I like George because he was an unbelievable player.

"When I came to play with him, he and the likes of Jay-Jay (Okocha) were my seniors, but they were unbelievable. Great guys and proper Super Eagles, as we used to call them," he said.

Ayegbeni also said he is pleased that the 'proper' Super Eagle he played alongside is leading his nation's squad.

"So being a Nigerian, I'm happy he got the role. He has other coaching roles on the side, so it tells you he's into football. I saw their game against South Africa, and I thought they were a bit unlucky, but he's a great guy.

"I want to send him my best wishes and hope he succeeds because if he does well, we will see the real Super Eagles. Let's pray for him to succeed," he said.