Liberia: Several Govt Institutions Face Prosecution - LACC

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has disclosed that it has been actively conducting investigations from January to May 2024, leading to the notification of several government institutions for scrutiny.

LACC Executive Chairperson, Cllr. Alexandra Zoe revealed that among the numerous corruption cases under investigation, five government institutions have been targeted for prosecution through Criminal Court "C" at the Temple of Justice.

The institutions in question include, the National Election Commission (NEC), Ministry of Finance, Planning and Development (MEPD), NFAA, Civil Servants Agency (CSA), Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), Ministry of Information (MICAT), Ministry of State (MOS), National Center for Document and Record, Liberia Water Sewer (LWS), Liberia Land Authority (LLA), BVWI, NOCAL, National Center Collation for Respond Mechanism, and FIA.

Cllr. Zoe further disclosed that the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), NOCAL, FIA, BWI, and the Goldman case have completed investigations and have been forwarded to the prosecution department of the LACC. According to her, additionally, four cases are currently awaiting indictment for prosecution.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information regular press briefing in Monrovia, Cllr. Zoe emphasized the importance of asset declaration as a means of promoting accountability and transparency among government officials. She noted that 207 public officials have already declared their assets in compliance with legislative requirements.

However, the LACC Executive Chairperson highlighted challenges faced by the entity including a shortage of legal representation at Criminal Court "C", as well as limited government support in terms of logistics and finances.

She noted that the LACC does not have the authority to publish individual asset declarations, as this falls under the jurisdiction of the judiciary branch. Cllr. Zoe reiterated the LACC's commitment to combating corruption and ensuring that public officials adhere to ethical standards in governance.