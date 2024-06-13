Nigeria: After 5 Years, Faan, Aviation College Resolve Dispute Over N5.2bn Aircraft Fire Simulator

After five years of inactivity, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Kaduna, Zaria, have resolved the dispute on the Boeing 737-NG full flight fire simulator.

The N5.2billion full flight fire simulator was acquired in 2019 by the administration of ex-president Muhammadu Buhari federal government and installed at NCAT for the training of fire fighters in the aviation industry.

However, speaking after a meeting with rector of NCAT, Joseph Imaligwe and the leadership of the Nigerian Aviation Fire and Safety Association (NAFSA), the FAAN MD, Olubunmi Kuku, said FAAN and NCAT have resolved to share revenue and liabilities on the simulator.

She stated further that FAAN will also use its network to attract foreign trainees to use the facility and raise revenue for both organisations.

She stated that the multi - purpose Aircraft Fire Simulator situated at NCAT, offered different practical fire fighting and rescue scenarios and would save the country billions of foreign currency in training costs, which hitherto went to other countries.

The FAAN MD said, "We are happy to have finally come to this agreement between sister organisations in the interest of the safety of our passengers and improving the competence of our brave firefighters. This will improve our image globally and attract revenue that both organisations need. As I have always said, safety will always take priority in everything we do at FAAN, and this is a demonstration of that."