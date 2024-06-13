Nigeria: After 5 Years, Faan, Aviation College Resolve Dispute Over N5.2bn Aircraft Fire Simulator

13 June 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Yusuf Babalola

After five years of inactivity, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Kaduna, Zaria, have resolved the dispute on the Boeing 737-NG full flight fire simulator.

The N5.2billion full flight fire simulator was acquired in 2019 by the administration of ex-president Muhammadu Buhari federal government and installed at NCAT for the training of fire fighters in the aviation industry.

However, speaking after a meeting with rector of NCAT, Joseph Imaligwe and the leadership of the Nigerian Aviation Fire and Safety Association (NAFSA), the FAAN MD, Olubunmi Kuku, said FAAN and NCAT have resolved to share revenue and liabilities on the simulator.

She stated further that FAAN will also use its network to attract foreign trainees to use the facility and raise revenue for both organisations.

She stated that the multi - purpose Aircraft Fire Simulator situated at NCAT, offered different practical fire fighting and rescue scenarios and would save the country billions of foreign currency in training costs, which hitherto went to other countries.

The FAAN MD said, "We are happy to have finally come to this agreement between sister organisations in the interest of the safety of our passengers and improving the competence of our brave firefighters. This will improve our image globally and attract revenue that both organisations need. As I have always said, safety will always take priority in everything we do at FAAN, and this is a demonstration of that."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.