Kenya: Massive Increase As Sports Fund Allocated Ksh 16.5 Billion in 2024/25 Financial Year

Nairobi — In President William Ruto's second year in government, Treasury has allocated Ksh 16.5 billion to the sports industry for the financial year 2024/25 read by Cabinet Secretary Prof. Njuguna Ndung'u in Parliament Thursday.

Sports was the huge beneficiary out of the Ksh23.7 billion allocated to Sports and Tourism, where the Tourism Fund got Ksh4.9 billion and Ksh 2.2 billion given to Tourism Promotion Fund.

This is a massive increase budget allocated to the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund compared to last year's Ksh 6.4 billion.

"We are also cognizant of the brand value of Kenyans participating and excelling in international sports arena, I propose an allocation of Ksh16.5 billion to the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund," Prof. Njuguna read.