Kenya: Treasury Proposes Sh657bn Education Budget

Capital FM
Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u presented the 2024/25 Budget in Parliament.
13 June 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Treasury has proposed that Sh657billion be allocated to the Education sector in the 2024/25 Financial Year.

While tabling the 2024/25 Financial budget before Parliament on Thursday, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u stated that Sh358 billion will be shared to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), Sh142 billion for basic education, and Sh128billion for higher education and research.

He stated hat the technical and Vocational Training education will also receive Sh30.7 billion from the allocation.

He pointed out hat Sh9.1 billion will be channeled to Free Primary education, Sh61.9 billion for free day secondary, Sh30.7 billion for Junior Secondary school capitation and Sh5 billion for the examinations fee waiver.

CS Ndung'u noted that the Sh657 billion o allocated to the education sector represent 27.6 percent of the total government expenditure.

"On improving Education outcomes the government continues to invest in education to create a level playing field for all Kenyan children. From this end I have proposed a total allocation of Sh 657 billion to the education sector," he said.

The Sh 4 .0 trillion budget which is the second budget of Kenya Kwanza government aims to focus on the Bottom Up Transformation Agenda priorities where the National government has been allocated Sh2.3 trillion and Sh400 Billion for the county government.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.