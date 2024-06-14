Nigeria: 2026 W/Cup - NFF Plans Changes to Ensure Super Eagles' Qualification

The President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) , Ibrahim Gusau says the Federation will take all necessary steps to ensure the Super Eagles qualify for the 2026 World Cup in U.S, Canada and Mexico.

The NFF boss said this on Thursday in Abuja, shortly after a closed-door meeting with the Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Owan Enoh, to address Nigeria's poor results in the qualifiers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister had summoned the NFF leadership and demanded a detailed technical report on Super Eagles' disastrous start to the World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria has managed just three points out of the maximum of 12, and currently sit precariously in fifth position in a group consisting of South Africa, Rwanda, Benin, Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

Gusau, after the meeting with the minister, expressed optimism that all hands would be on deck to get Nigeria back on track in the qualification campaign.

He said the NFF would continue to work closely with the sports ministry and other stakeholders to fashion out a winning template for the Super Eagles.

"It's a very sad moment for Nigerian football. We cannot run away from that. But all I want to assure is that we are working tirelessly in conjunction with the minister to see that we come out with holistic measures that will change the face of the entire system so that we can move forward.

"Don't forget, it is still possible and I want to assure you that we are going to fight it to the latter and Nigeria will qualify for the World Cup.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is not something I will just say it now but very soon you are going to see major steps that NFF would come out with and by the grace of God, those measures that we are going to take will lead us to qualify for the next World Cup," he said.

The NFF boss assured that the federation was putting in place holistic measures to overhaul the system and get the Super Eagles soaring again.

"We are looking holistically at the general affairs of the team. And as I said, very soon, Nigerians will see the measures we are going to take.

" Whatever it takes us for us to do, we would do and think outside the box to make sure that everywhere we can see or find any player that is fit to play for Nigeria.

" We'll try as much as possible to get in touch with them so that at least have a pool of players that will play for this country to help us to qualify for the next World Cup, " he said.

Gusau said that the NFF would continue to give Super Eagles head coach, Finidi George ,all the needed support to succeed.

NAN reports that the meeting was attended by other top NFF officials including first Vice-President, Felix Anyansi-Agwu; General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi; Technical Director, Augustine Eguavoen; Coach Finidi George and Head of International Competitions, Dayo Enebi.