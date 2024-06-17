Nigeria: Cholera - Ogun Gives Houses, Markets, Parks Without Toilets Ultimatum

The Ogun State Government has given a six-month ultimatum to houses, markets, schools, as well as mechanic villages, without toilet facilities to ensure they put them in place following the cholera outbreak across the country with a report indicating that 30 states of the federation, including neighbouring Lagos, are affected.

The government also announced certain precautionary measures to residents to prevent any possible outbreak in the state.

The government vowed to be strict with the compliance with all the measures, noting that violators would be made to face the wrath of the law accordingly.

The Special Adviser (SA) to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, who disclosed this in a statement, explained that the Governor Dapo Abiodun was seriously concerned about the development and the need to protect the people of the state considering the proximity of Ogun to Lagos and the degree of interaction between the two states.

The measures include: "All houses MUST have toilets. Each house without a toilet should identify a room to be converted to a toilet.

"All petrol stations MUST have functional public toilets with running water as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

"All garages and parks MUST have functional toilets with running water.

"All markets MUST have functional public toilets with running water.

"Mechanic villages MUST have functional toilets with running water.

"All schools (public and private) should have public toilets with running water."

The government also urged residents to: "Drink safe water that is boiled or chlorinated; wash your hands with soap and water after visiting the toilet and before handling food; wash fruits and vegetables properly with safe water before eating and before preparing food; cook food properly. Buy and eat only hot food; use water from reliable sources."