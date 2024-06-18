Nigeria: Cholera - We've Activated Surveillance for Immediate Response - Ondo Govt

Ondo state government has activated its surveillance for immediate response to any case of cholera in the state.

The state health commissioner, Dr Banji Ajaka, said this in Akure, the state capital.

Ajaka noted that there were two cases in Okitipupa council areas in the state, early in the year and that it was curtailed by the Rapid Response team of the state.

According to him, the state has strengthened the Rapid Response Team which includes PHC coordinators, lab focal persons, and Disease Surveillance officers in the 3 senatorial districts of the state through the COPREP program.

" The surveillance team was also strengthened by the COPREP program with community informants / contact tracers trained and placed on stipends for 8 months , they however would be deployed for active case search in preparation for cholera outbreak".

Ajaka explained that an emergency preparedness committee would be put place to work on issues such as provision of portable water, sanitation, strengthening of the health institutions and other relevant sectors which would be a collaborative effort between all the Agencies in the health sector and other MDAs such as Ministries of Environment, Agriculture, information, Water Resources and Waste management Agency .

The commissioner also mentioned that an incident management system would be set up through the EOC which would facilitate case detection,isolation and treatment of cases including complications

He promised that the government would play it's part by sensitizing and creating awareness in the mass media and also through community engagement.

Ajaka appealed to citizens of thr state to maintain a high level of personal and food hygiene and report promptly to the hospital in case of diarrhoea and vomiting.