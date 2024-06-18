Nigeria: Cholera Strain in Lagos Highly Contagious - Health Commissioner

Lagos — The Lagos State government, yesterday, explained that the strain of cholera in Lagos is highly aggressive and contagious.

Recall that Lagos has recorded 17 confirmed cases of cholera and 15 fatalities so far.

It also said laboratory investigation has confirmed the strain to be cholera sub-type O-1, adding that the subtype is associated with more severe diseases.

The Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, in a post on X, said the identified strain is "highly aggressive and contagious, with potential for widespread dissemination."

Abayomi said through community-based case finding and contact tracing, the government observed that the number of cases "has peaked and is now significantly declining."

He said: "The geographical distribution of suspected cases by Local Government Area showed that Lagos Island is the epicentre of the outbreak with 106 cases, followed by Kosofe with 49; Eti-Osa with 38; Lagos Mainland with 30; Ojo with 17; Ikorodu with 16; Shomolu with 11; Surulere with nine; Apapa with eight; Mushin with eight; Ifako Ijaiye with eight; Alimosho with four; Ajeromi-Ifelodun with four; Oshodi-Isolo with three; Ikeja with three; Ibeju Lekki with two; Badagry with two; and Amuwo-Odofin with one.

"We are receiving support from the NCDC and International partners, including the WHO Nigeria and UNICEF Nigeria.

"Local Non-Governmental organizations are actively involved in raising awareness and conducting community-based surveillance efforts."

Ondo govt activates surveillance for immediate response

Meanwhile, the Ondo State government said it has activated its surveillance for immediate response to any case of cholera in the state.

The Health Commissioner, Dr Banji Ajaka, noted that there were two cases in the Okitipupa council area early in the year, adding that it was curtailed by the Rapid Response team of the state

Ajaka said: "The surveillance team was also strengthened by the COPREP programme with community informants/contact tracers trained and placed on stipends for eight months; they however would be deployed for active case search in preparation for cholera outbreak."