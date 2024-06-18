Monrovia — Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was visibly overwhelmed by grief as she attended the wake of her son, Charles E. Sirleaf, at the First United Methodist Church in Monrovia late Monday evening.

The 85-year-old former leader, known as the "Iron Lady", was described as speechless and deeply affected by the somber occasion, moving swiftly out of the church in tears after viewing her son's body.

The emotional scene drew support from family members, including the Sirleaf's, Donzos, and Bernards, as well as prominent political figures such as Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Jerolinmek Piah, Minister of Information.

Mourners outside the church expressed heart-wrenching sentiments, emphasizing the profound pain of a parent burying a child and a mother losing a son, sentiments echoed by many.

"This is so painful. No parent should have to bury a child ... No mother should have to bury a son. Mothers are not meant to bury sons. It is not in the natural order of things," a mourner was heard saying.

Charles E. Sirleaf, who served as Deputy Governor for Operations at the Central Bank of Liberia, passed away in Accra, Ghana, after a brief illness on June 3, 2024.

The funeral proceedings included a viewing, a vigil, and tributes before the funeral service scheduled for June 18th at the First United Methodist Church, followed by his burial at Sirleaf's Jovan Farm in Montserrado County.

Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf shared her deep grief in social media, describing her son's passing as a profound sorrow and an unimaginable loss.

"It is with profound sorrow that I share the passing of my beloved 2nd son yesterday morning. It is always difficult for any mother to lose a child, and my heart aches with this unimaginable loss. Your thoughts and prayers are deeply appreciated during this incredibly difficult time," Madam Sirleaf wrote on June 4 on her X (formerly Twitter) page.

The outpouring of condolences from the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia, the Mayor of Freetown in Sierra Leone, and others highlighted the impact of Charles Sirleaf's contributions to Liberia's financial sector and his role in stabilizing the country's economy.

The U.S. Embassy in Monrovia expressed condolences on behalf of the American people. In a Facebook post, the U.S. Embassy wrote, "We would like to express our condolences to the family of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on the passing of her son, Charles Sirleaf."

The Mayor of Freetown, Sierra Leone, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, offered her deepest and heartfelt condolences to Madam Sirleaf through her Facebook post. She wrote: "My mentor and friend HE Madame Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf on the devastating loss of her son Charles. May his soul rest in peace and may God comfort and console HE Madame Ellen and her entire family."

Mr. Sirleaf was a prominent figure in Liberia's financial sector, serving as Deputy Governor and Acting Executive Governor under three presidents from 2004 to 2020. During his tenure, he was known for his efforts to stabilize the country's economy and implement critical financial reforms.

Charles Sirleaf served as Deputy Governor for Operations at the Central Bank of Liberia from 2012 to 2020. During this period, he temporarily held the position of Executive Governor following the resignation of then-Governor Mill Jones. After Governor Milton Weeks' appointment as Executive Governor, Sirleaf returned to his post as Deputy Governor for Operations.

The deceased's legacy as a respected figure in Liberia's financial landscape, his dedication to public service, and his impact on economic reforms during his tenure at the Central Bank of Liberia are acknowledged with respect and admiration during this time of mourning for the Sirleaf family.