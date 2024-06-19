Liberia: 'No Anger, No Hatred' - Ex-President Sirleaf Eulogizes Late Son Charles Sirleaf As He Finally Laid to Rest

Madam Sirleaf eulogized that Charles loved his job, colleagues, friends and his family, had no anger, no hatred, nothing against anyone, even against those who betrayed his friendship.

Monrovia — Charles Eugene Sirleaf was laid to rest on Tuesday following a state funeral service at the First United Methodist Church on Ashmun Street. The funeral was attended by President Joseph Boakai, Vice President Jeremiah Koung, Sirleaf's mother and former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, Senate Pro-tempore Nyonblee Kangar-Lawrence, and a host of current and former government officials and families.

President Boakai said Charles Sirleaf's legacy of commitment to the betterment of Liberia will endure and that his memory will live on in the hearts of those whose lives he touched. Before the funeral, President Boakai, along with several dignitaries, expressed his "profound regrets" and prayed for God to console Madam Sirleaf and her family during this difficult time.

The Liberian leader urged Liberians and friends to offer prayers for consolation and peace of mind for the former President and her family in their moment of grief and sorrow. With deep sympathy and compassion, the President offered his personal support and conveyed the nation's collective sorrow during this challenging time. He expressed hope that Madam Sirleaf finds comfort in the fond memories of her son and the outpouring of love and support from the Liberian people.

He shared memories of Charles Sirleaf's dedication to public service and expressed profound admiration for his contributions to the nation. He empathized with the immeasurable loss felt not only by Madam Sirleaf and her family but also by the entire Liberian populace. The President assured Madam Sirleaf of the nation's unwavering support and solidarity as they navigate through this period of mourning.

Charles Eugene Sirleaf, a respected public servant and son of former Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, was known for his dedication and integrity. The 67-year-old served in several key roles, including acting Central Bank Governor and deputy governor of the Central Bank of Liberia. He died on June 3, this month in Ghana after a period of illness.

Madam Sirleaf, along with other family members, including Charles's wife, Fata Sirleaf, sat in the front row of the church in sadness as they watched the silver coffin of the man who was a son, husband, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend.

Madam Sirleaf's eulogy, included in the order of service with a portrait of her late sons James and Charles Sirleaf, shared heartfelt memories. She reminisced, "Charles came second to Jes (James), leading to continuing jokes and questions about them being born in the same year and not being twins."

The former president eulogized Charles, highlighting his love for his job, colleagues, friends, and family. She said, "Charles had no anger, no hatred, nothing against anyone, even those who betrayed his

friendship." She recalled that during his "illegal and unjust" incarceration at the Central Prison, Charles forged friendships with fellow inmates and improved their living conditions, bringing comfort and dignity.

Madam Sirleaf fondly remembered visiting Charles two days before his death, noting that despite his serious medical condition, he was still singing and dancing. She reflected on the close bond between Charles and his brother Jes, and how they have now both been claimed by God much too soon.

She added, "Charles would gather friends and family every week to share the joys of friendship and exchange experiences, building bridges across age, religion, and other differences. He loved cooking every Sunday, despite my objections, and I appreciated the love he exemplified whenever I was in the country."

His siblings, children, and relatives also paid tributes. Brother Robert Sirleaf recounted, "Charles, I told you Sunday night to 'enjoy yourself' with what you had. What I did NOT tell you was to leave us on Monday morning. The two most difficult words I had to type in the past 60 years: 'He's Home!"'

Fombah Sirleaf expressed, "Losing a brother is like losing a part of yourself. As I reflect on his passing, memories flood my mind, particularly those moments when he opened his home to me. Whether it was seeking refuge from life's storms or simply craving companionship, he always welcomed me with open arms and a warm smile. Now, as I navigate the empty spaces he once filled, I hold onto those cherished memories, finding solace in the fact that his kindness and generosity will forever live on in my heart."

The Sirleaf children recounted happy memories of their father. Berylene said, "Dad was an amazing person." Jenelle reflected on the joyful moments, despite the sadness, recalling their little chats and singing together.

Stephen described his father as the "best dad" and his hero, remembering his kind-hearted, generous, intelligent, funny, and cheerful nature. Bobby praised his father's larger-than-life energy and force, promising to keep his spirit and nature alive as they remember and honor him.

"I believe that as his children, we will keep his spirit and nature alive as we forever remember and honor a loving father, brother, husband, uncle, and friend to many, Charles Sirleaf," he promised.