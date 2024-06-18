Lesotho: Matekane Speaks On Famo Violence

Terene ea Khosi Mokata leader, Tṧepiso “Mosotho” Radebe, has called on Lesotho's Prime Minister Sam Matekane to ensure national security members are rooted out of Famo groups, accusing them of inciting chaos in these infamous gangs behind ubiquitous murders across the country, according to Lesotho Times.

THE infamous Famo gangs - accused of being the kingpins behind ubiquitous violent murders - have vowed to challenge recently gazetted regulations banning them.

This as Prime Minister, Sam Matekane, declared war on the Famo groups after branding them as "terrorists".

Mr Matekane finally broke his silence on the Famo groups, accused of perpetrating heinous crimes across the country, while addressing his Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) supporters in Matlakeng constituency in Leribe this week.

This was the first time Mr Matekane had ever spoken publicly about the Famo gangs' vicious acts since he was inaugurated as Prime Minister in October 2022.

It was also the premier's first time to speak on the heinous violence gripping the country since the killings of several people at Fobane and Liphakoeng in Leribe on 20 April 2024 in Famo revenge killings. Five members of one family were shot and killed in one of those incidences.

Mr Matekane said the government had declared Famo groups as terrorists and their members must be reported to law enforcement agencies whenever they were seen.

His speech comes a week after deputy commander of the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF), Major General Matela Matobakele, had called upon the government to impose a three-month state of emergency to empower the army to sweep across the country and curb Famo activities.

The government had since gazetted new regulations in terms of the Internal Security (Declaration of Unlawful Organisation) Act No. 4 of 2024 on the 10th of May 2024 through the Minister of Local Government, Chieftainship, Home Affairs and Police, Lephema Lebona, banning the Famo groups.

"Pursuant to section 10 of the Internal Security (General) Act, 1984, I, Lebona Lephema, Minister responsible for Local Government, Chieftainship, Home Affairs and Police, declare the organisations named and described below unlawful by reason of being involved in, or promoting or encouraging subversive activities," the gazette reads.

The banned groups include Terene ea Chakela, Terene ea Mokata-lirope, Letlama (Seakhi), Letlama le lekhubelu, Liala Mabatha, Khang Kholo, Sephiri, Phula-Bobete, Pharachuti, Tonado, Mahanapuso, and Terata ea Hlaba and "any other organisation whose activity fall within the definition of subversive activity in terms of the Act."

A tough talking Mr Matekane said the Famo gangs should be regarded as "terrorists wherever they are, and harsh sentences should be imposed on them".

"There are disturbing issues of murders taking place these days. Our families, relatives and friends are killed by these Famo gangs," he said.

"As the government we have released a gazette that indicates that these groups or these people, wherever they are, they should be known as terrorists.

"The law should be operative, and these criminals should be arrested and locked up. They should be given harsh sentences. The (gazette) is so that we make police work to be easy in arresting these criminals," he said.

Mr Matekane warned members of security agencies allegedly involved with the gangs to immediately seize and desist from doing that.

"We have learned as the government that some members of the security agencies are on the front row in these Famo gangs. I appeal to them to quit that thing and do what they are employed to do.

"When they were employed, none of them said they were going to torment this nation. They all talked beautiful things. So, we want those things they said they will do," he said.

"I appeal to those who are perpetuating these incidences to refrain from doing so. Stop tormenting this nation. Basotho don't need these things.

"You said you want jobs and went to South Africa to get jobs, when you return with the money you buy people to kill others. Please stop those things. Surrender those weapons because we need them. Hand them over to security agencies," he said.

Mr Matekane added: "We will not tolerate this. Stop at once because it will not be nice if you continue in this fashion. There are men and women who hold guns like you, whom when they come to you, you start running.

"Instead, you attack innocent and unarmed people, of which some are even pregnant. These groups and others that I did not mention are terrorists in Lesotho. We will stop them," he said.

He threatened harsh measures if the killings did not end.

"To you as the nation, you live with these people, and you know who they are. Give us the information when they are around. If they continue with these vicious activities, let us know so that we can do our job.

"We can't tolerate when this Basotho nation, which elected us to govern, is being killed over petty things. Terrorism should end in Lesotho. If it does not end, we will end it by force....," he said.

However, the Famo groups have condemned the government's move to ban them.

They requested the Lesotho Times to issue a collective reaction from them and not single out any one of them for fear of reprisals.

They said banning them was not a solution as they considered themselves as civic groups doing noble work in their communities. They vowed not to stop their activities.

"That law will not bring any solutions but worsen the situation. Stopping Famo groups from wearing their regalia, making music or attending funerals is not helpful....

"Famo culture is in our DNA... It cannot be destroyed by simply disbanding our Famo groups....," the Famo groups said.

"They (the government) are not doing what we asked for. We said we want a meeting to resolve our differences and bring lasting peace. But they did not facilitate one. A commission of inquiry could be the ultimate solution.

"We help communities in different ways and we are not murderers as they label us.

"We will challenge this law in court because we are registered societies with paid up membership and we believe we cannot just be declared unlawful through a gazette... We will instruct our lawyers to institute legal action," the Famo groups said.

