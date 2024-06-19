Zimbabwe: President Leaves for Ramaphosa Inauguration

18 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)

President Mnangagwa has left the country for South Africa, where he will join other African Heads of State for the inauguration of President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, Tshwane, tomorrow.

This follows Mr Ramaphosa's re-election as the President of South Africa on Friday at the first sitting of the National Assembly of the seventh democratic administration, which was held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

President Mnangagwa was seen off at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi, Defence Minister, Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, Service Chiefs and senior Government officials.

In his congratulatory message, three days ago, President Mnangagwa said he was looking forward to a close working relationship with President Ramaphosa at bilateral, regional, and multi-lateral levels.

"On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and, indeed, on my own behalf, it is my honour and privilege to extend to you, our sincere and heartfelt congratulations following your re-election as the President of the Republic of South Africa.

"Your re-election to this high office is ample testimony to the great confidence and trust that the people of South Africa repose in your astute leadership."

President Ramaphosa of the African National Congress (ANC) garnered 283 votes ahead of Julius Malema of the Economic Freedom Party, who received 44 votes.

The ANC, led by Mr Ramaphosa, is in a coalition government with the Democratic Alliance and four other political parties that include Inkatha Freedom Party.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.