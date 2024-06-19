Zimbabwe: President Leaves for Ramaphosa Inauguration

President Mnangagwa has left the country for South Africa, where he will join other African Heads of State for the inauguration of President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, Tshwane, tomorrow.

This follows Mr Ramaphosa's re-election as the President of South Africa on Friday at the first sitting of the National Assembly of the seventh democratic administration, which was held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

President Mnangagwa was seen off at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi, Defence Minister, Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, Service Chiefs and senior Government officials.

In his congratulatory message, three days ago, President Mnangagwa said he was looking forward to a close working relationship with President Ramaphosa at bilateral, regional, and multi-lateral levels.

"On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and, indeed, on my own behalf, it is my honour and privilege to extend to you, our sincere and heartfelt congratulations following your re-election as the President of the Republic of South Africa.

"Your re-election to this high office is ample testimony to the great confidence and trust that the people of South Africa repose in your astute leadership."

President Ramaphosa of the African National Congress (ANC) garnered 283 votes ahead of Julius Malema of the Economic Freedom Party, who received 44 votes.

The ANC, led by Mr Ramaphosa, is in a coalition government with the Democratic Alliance and four other political parties that include Inkatha Freedom Party.