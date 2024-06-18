Africa: Tinubu to Attend Ramaphosa's Inauguration in South Africa

17 June 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Tinubu will return to Nigeria after the ceremony.

President Bola Tinubu will depart Lagos on Tuesday for Pretoria, South Africa, to attend the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This is contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Monday.

The inauguration of Mr Ramaphosa follows his re-election as president for a second term.

The Nigerian leader congratulated Mr Ramaphosa on his re-election on Sunday.

The SA president secured victory after his party, the African National Congress (ANC) entered an unprecedented coalition with other parties.

The ANC won only 40 per cent of the votes in the 29 May election and lost its absolute majority in the country's parliament.

