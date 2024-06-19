South Africa: 'We Have Heard You' - President

Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Dr Tshepo Motsepe are at the Union Buildings where the president-elect will be sworn in today by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged all political parties to put their differences aside and work together, as South Africans, through the ballot, have spoken and made clear their needs for the seventh administration.

Ramaphosa was delivering his first speech as President and leader of the seventh administration, following his inauguration at the Union Buildings, in Tshwane, on Wednesday.

President Ramaphosa - to rousing applause - emphasised that South Africans have been unequivocal about what they now seek from leaders and for South Africa.

"[The] people of South Africa have stressed that they are impatient with political bickering and the endless blame game among politicians and political parties. They want us to put their needs and aspirations first and they want us to work together for the sake of our country.

"Today I stand before you as your humble servant to say we have heard you," he said from the amphitheatre at the Union Buildings.

The President outlined key objectives that South Africans have voiced - including stimulating a growing and transformed economy, tackling crime, housing and infrastructure.

With these in mind, President Ramaphosa pledged that during his time in office, he will be a President for all.

"Today, I make a solemn commitment to be a President for all South Africans and not just some South Africans; to defend our Constitution and protect our democracy; to work with all those who share the dream of a better life for all; to care for the poor and the vulnerable, and to support all those who are in need; and to make our country stronger, more resilient, more equal and united," the President affirmed.

South Africa will be led by a Government of National Unity following the National and Provincial Elections held on 29 May 2024 in which no political party received a clear majority.

"In their multitude, in voices that are many and diverse, the people of South Africa have voted and made known their wishes, their concerns and their expectations.

"We accept and respect the results of the elections and we once again say the people have spoken. Their will shall be done without any doubt or question," President Ramaphosa said.