South Africa: Ramaphosa Warns GNU Detractors They 'Will Not Succeed', Vows to Protect Constitution, Rule of Law

19 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Queenin Masuabi

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent a stern message to detractors of the newly formed government of national unity, as he prepares to appoint a Cabinet.

President Cyril Ramaphosa used his inauguration speech at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday to reinforce the principles of the government of national unity.

The President reiterated that the GNU would not be distracted in its quest to build a prosperous country.

"We declare for all to know that neither discord nor dissent shall cause us to cast aside that which calls us to build a united, free, just, equal and prosperous nation," he said.

"We must reject every attempt to divide or distract us, to sow doubt or cynicism, or to turn us against one another. Those who seek to stand in our way, those who seek to inflame tensions, will not succeed, because South Africans are resolute," he said.

He further went on to slam those who disregard the Constitution and rule of law, adding that the executive would do everything in its power to protect them.

"They want a South Africa in which all may find shelter in our democratic Constitution and may find protection in our courts," he said.

Since election results were released by the Electoral Commission of South Africa, the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party has been at the forefront of discrediting the 2024...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

