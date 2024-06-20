South Africa: Jubilation As Thousands At Union Buildings Watch Ramaphosa Take Oath of Office

analysis

The occasionally quiet and reserved atmosphere at the Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre contrasted with the joyous celebration on the lawns.

While heads of state, dignitaries, political party leaders and distinguished guests filled the Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday for President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration, thousands of ordinary South Africans descended on the buildings' South Lawns.

There was jubilation and cheers as Ramaphosa took the oath of office and officially ushered in his second term at the nation's helm.

Citizens clad in African National Congress regalia and traditional attire and children wearing school uniforms were treated to traditional dances, music and live performances, but the highlight of the event was when Ramaphosa made his way from the amphitheatre to greet the crowd that braved the cold to celebrate with him.

Shoshanguve resident Jerida Mncosini was relaxing on the lawn with her children, watching the proceedings in the amphitheatre on the big screens.

Seeing that schools were closed, Mncosini brought her three children with her to witness the inauguration, two of whom were visiting from Limpopo. She said Ramaphosa's inauguration was an experience her children could take back with them to Limpopo and share with their classmates.

"Cultural groups have been dancing,...