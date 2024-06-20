Nigeria: Court Reinstates Bayero As Kano Emir

20 June 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

A Federal High Court in Kano has set aside the Kano State Emirate Law 2024, which dissolved the five Emirates in Kano State

The court dismissed all steps taken by the Kano State Government to repeal the Kano Emirates Council Law relied upon by the state to dethrone the 15th Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero and four others.

Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman, while ruling on Thursday, set aside the action of Kano government, ordering parties to maintain status quo.

Recall that the Kano House of Assembly had repealed the law enthroning the 15th Emir and establishment of additional four emirate councils - Bichi, Rano Karaye and Gaya, by the immediate past governor of the state, Dr, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The incumbent governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf had implemented the repealed law by dethroning Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as Emir of Kano to reinstall the dethroned 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi.

A kingmaker in the former Kano emirate, Aminu Babba Danagundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba, had dragged the state government to challenge the propriety of the law and asked the court, through his counsel, Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), to declare it null and void.

