South Africa: MP Renaldo Gouws Suspended for Using K- and N- Words in Videos

Renaldo Gouws/Facebook
MP Renaldo Gouws has been suspended.
21 June 2024
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

The Democratic Alliance (DA) suspended lawmaker Renaldo Gouws after several clips of him using racist language against black people resurfaced online.

The DA, the country's former official opposition and now part of the Government of National Unity, established that the video was "genuine and not a fake" and therefore have suspended Gouws with immediate effect pending an internal investigation, according to their statement.

Then another video surfaced, in which Gouws uses derogatory language when referring to black South Africans.

In the video, Gouws said: "Kill the f***ing k*****s, kill all the f***ing n*****s. That's all I've got to say, kill all the f***ing k*****s, kill all the  f***ing n*****s." Gouws apologized for the videos, explaining that he created them when he was young and "did not know better".

In a statement, the South African Human Rights Commission said it would take legal action against Gouws in the Equality Court.

Gouws was sworn in as MP during the first sitting of Parliament in Cape Town.  He previously served as a ward councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape province.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.