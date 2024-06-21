South Africa: MP Renaldo Gouws Suspended for Using K- and N- Words in Videos

The Democratic Alliance (DA) suspended lawmaker Renaldo Gouws after several clips of him using racist language against black people resurfaced online.

The DA, the country's former official opposition and now part of the Government of National Unity, established that the video was "genuine and not a fake" and therefore have suspended Gouws with immediate effect pending an internal investigation, according to their statement.

Then another video surfaced, in which Gouws uses derogatory language when referring to black South Africans.

In the video, Gouws said: "Kill the f***ing k*****s, kill all the f***ing n*****s. That's all I've got to say, kill all the f***ing k*****s, kill all the f***ing n*****s." Gouws apologized for the videos, explaining that he created them when he was young and "did not know better".

In a statement, the South African Human Rights Commission said it would take legal action against Gouws in the Equality Court.

Gouws was sworn in as MP during the first sitting of Parliament in Cape Town. He previously served as a ward councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape province.