Nigeria: Tinubu Orders Sanction On Civil Servants Drawing Salaries After Relocating Abroad

President Bola Tinubu has criticized civil servants who were still receiving salaries having relocated abroad without formally resigning. He delivered the rebuke Saturday night at the 2024 Civil Service Award and Gala Night.

The President, who was represented at the occasion by the Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, also urged authority to ensure that those responsible were held accountable and the funds illegally paid recovered.

He also vowed their supervisors and head of departments must also be punished for abetting the scam under their watch.

"During my recent visit to South Africa, I kept abreast of the week's activities and was particularly struck by the revelations shared by the Head of the Civil Service regarding employees who had relocated abroad while drawing salaries without formally resigning. It is heartening to hear that measures have been taken to address this issue, but we must ensure those responsible are held accountable and restitution is made.

"The culprits must be made to refund the money they have fraudulently collected. Their supervisors and department heads must also be punished for aiding and abetting the fraud under their watch," Tinubu said.

The President said the Civil Service cannot be a workplace where anything is possible and 'where workers violate rules without the fear of punishment or repercussion, stressing the civil service of any nation is too important for such misconduct to take root or be tolerated.

"The Civil Service is the bedrock, the engine, the locomotive of government, which is necessary for the government to deliver public goods to citizens. As politicians, we are no more than drivers of the locomotives that you provide.

"Those who say that a nation is as good as its civil service are close to the truth. You are the real establishment that remains to pilot government affairs as we politicians come and go," Tinubu said.

He stated that over the decades, successive governments which initiated various National Development Plans and programmes all relied on the civil service to translate such plans into high-impact programmes and projects across all sectors of the nation's economy. He said he looked forward to continuing the legacy under his administration.

The President asserts that over the past year, he had provided all the necessary support to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to ensure the continued stability of the civil service and to implement far-reaching policies and reforms capable of improving efficiency and service delivery.

"Therefore, we are steadfast in our commitment to cultivating. empowering, and professionalizing our human capital within the Civil Service. It is imperative to foster a culture of excellence and instill confidence among our civil servants.

"Our administration acknowledges the challenges the civil service faces. I want to give you the assurance that we are committed to ensuring the welfare and development of all civil servants to deliver optimal performance for the growth of our nation.

He noted that within last year, the administration approved the implementation of the civil service reforms in the Federal Capital Territory Administration, resulting in the FCT Administration now having its civil service commission, Head of Service and six permanent secretaries.

He described as heartwarming to noted that the Federal Civil Service is driving a strategic plan that is aligned with the priorities of the administration's Renewed Hope Agenda while commending the dedication of the Head of Service of the Federation Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan in steering reforms towards creating a world-class service that upholds meritocracy and excellence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"To Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executives, I urge swift implementation of these reforms within your respective ministries. Our commitment to delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda demands urgency, without compromising due process.

"I am aware that due process must be followed in conducting government business but that should not give room for any form of red- tapes or insistence on unnecessary bureaucracies.

"We have pledged to work for the Nigerian people, and it is critical that all civil servants, and indeed all public servants, recognize the key role they must play in the achievement of our national potential," he said.