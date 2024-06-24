Nigeria: Cholera Outbreak Shows Govt's Unseriousness - Adebayo

24 June 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Chibuzo Ukaibe

Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Adewole Adebayo, has said the outbreak of a poverty-laden disease like Cholera across the country exposes governments' unseriousness.

He added that outbreaks of such poverty laden diseases are enough to shut the mouths of praise singers and palace jesters.

He lamented that citizens have been denied access to clean water and sanitation, health centres, vaccinations, public health guidance, health workers in communities to reduce filthy squalor.

Nigeria is currently experiencing a cholera outbreak. The latest figures from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDCP) show that there are 1,141 suspected cases, 65 confirmed cases, and 30 fatalities spanning 96 local government areas in 30 states.

Cholera is a highly contagious food and water-borne disease.

Reacting to the situation, however on his X handle, Adebayo said, "Choleric politics drowns in cholera outbreaks in Nigeria whose governments deny access to clean water and sanitation, fail to set up health centres, vaccinate, ensure supplies, provide public health guidance, train health workers or work with communities to reduce filthy squalor.

"No matter the delusional bravado of our shameless leadership in pretending that we are running a serious government, outbreaks of poverty laden diseases like cholera are enough to shut the mouths of praise singers and palace jesters. We must arrest poverty and insecurity promptly," he said.

