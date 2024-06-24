Kenyan Protesters Call For National Strike On June 25

Demonstrations against the Finance Bill 2024 are currently underway in various parts of the country.

Kenyans protesting against the controversial Finance Bill 2024 have called for a total shutdown tomorrow.

Photojournalist and activist Boniface Mwangi issued a call to action on social media, urging parents and employers to "keep children and workers at home as the country" prepares for what he said will be a protest against the controversial Finance Bill 2024.



In the tweet, Mwangi wrote: "If your child is in boarding school, go pick up them today. Tomorrow is a holiday in Kenya as a million people march to #RejectFinanceBill2024. Parents whose children are in private day schools, please keep your children at home tomorrow. Employers give your employees the day off!".

This comes after a week of nationwide protests, led by young people.

Kenyan police used forceful measures such as the use of teargas and water cannons to break up protests. One protester was shot dead and hundreds suffered injuries.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto said that he's ready for "a conversation" with thousands of "peaceful" young protesters, who held nationwide demonstrations to oppose proposed tax increases.

The Bill is currently being debated by lawmakers in Parliament, and the final version must pass before June 30.

