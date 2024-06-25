Nigeria: Davido Sets to Release Love Song 'Ogechi' On Wedding Day

24 June 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ruth Nwokwu

Nigerian Music sensation David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido is set to release new sound track 'Ogechi' ahead of his wedding on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

LEADERSHIP reported that Davido is set to wed his long time fiancée, Chioma Rowland, also called Chef Chi in Lagos on Tuesday.

The singer had shared stunning pre-wedding picture on Sunday, raising fans' anticipation.

In order to raise the bar, Davido took to his Instagram handle on Monday to share a clip of his new release with Boypee, Hyce, and Brown Joel.

The 30BG leader also shared a picture of the pre-released song, "Ogechi" with a caption, "Igbo Kwenu!!!. 12 am Tomorrow, Anyi Apuo."

This would not be the first time Davido is releasing a song for the mother of his children as he had in 2019 released "Assurance" to celebrate his wife-to-be Chioma.

The hit which featured Peruzzi also had Chioma as its Vixen during the video production.

