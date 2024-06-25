Ghana: Election 2024 Must Reflect the Will of the People - Akufo-Addo

In a way to ensure a democratic transition of power, President Akufo-Addo has reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to free, fair, and credible elections that reflect the will of the people.

President Akufo-Addo has once again pledged to ensure a peaceful and democratic nation after his presidency.

Ghana has consistently demonstrated its ability to conduct peaceful elections, with eight successful polls under its belt in the 4th Republic, and he is confident that this will be the case again.

On June 24, 2024, at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo delivered a farewell statement to the Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana, Henryk Mieczysl̸aw Jagodziński. In the statement, he reassured that the people's decision will be respected and their votes counted on December 7, 2024, without any group imposing its will on them.

"We want to maintain the reputation we have as a democratic and open society in Ghana, and we are going to do everything possible to make sure that the elections on the 7th of December are free, fair and credible. We do not subscribe to the view that a group of people can manipulate the will of the people and impose a leader on them," Akufo-Addo said.

He further emphasized the importance of democratic sovereignty in the country.

"We think that the choice of leader of a country should be the unreserved unqualified exercise of sovereign will by the population in the country and we are going to do everything to make sure that the elections that are held in December reflect the will of our people, and not attempts by any particular groups of people to impose themselves on our country," he said.

The Apostolic Nuncio, Henryk Mieczysl̸aw Jagodziński, in return, expressed his gratitude to President Akufo-Addo and the people of Ghana for the warm welcome he received during his four-year tenure in the country.

The Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana, Henryk Mieczysl̸aw Jagodziński, was the diplomatic representative of the Holy See (the Catholic Church) in Ghana.

His roles and responsibilities included representing the Pope and the Holy See in Ghana, serving as the diplomatic channel between the Holy See and the government of Ghana, providing spiritual guidance and support to Catholics in Ghana, engaging in interfaith dialogue and ecumenical relations among others.