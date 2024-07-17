Ghana Armed Forces Pledge Peace Ahead of December Elections

17 July 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Nii Marmah Boye

The Chief of Defense Staff, Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, assured the nation that the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) will continue to maintain peace and security ahead of the December 7 election

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has committed to ensuring peace and stability during the upcoming December elections, Chief of Defense Staff, Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, disclosed in a meeting with the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

On July 16, 2023, during a courtesy call to the Chief Imam, the Chief of Defense Staff said that the GAF would work with other security agencies to secure Ghana's borders from external threats and requested prayers to support their efforts.

"We want to assure our father and everyone that together, we will continue to maintain the peace and security of this country and we will continue to perform our duties as the Ghana Armed Forces," Oppong-Peprah said. Adding that the GFA will "ensure that this country's safety, stability, and peace are all well maintained and we will need his prayers in this direction."

He took the opportunity to also assure Ghanaians that the military will maintain professionalism in their duties.

"As we prepare for this year's elections, we want to assure everyone in Ghana that we will play our role professionally to ensure that peace and security are maintained," he said

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has also been actively engaging with key stakeholders in the electoral process to ensure a successful outcome.

