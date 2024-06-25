Nigeria: Nasarawa Deploys 28 New Doctors in Specialist Hospital

The management of the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) in Lafia, Nasarawa State has received 28 medical doctors recently engaged by the state government.

The chief medical director, Dr Ikrama Hassan, disclosed the development in a statement yesterday in Lafia.

The CMD said the new personnel will fill the vacancies left by those who have departed in pursuit of opportunities abroad.

Our correspondent reports that mass exodus of doctors seeking greener pastures abroad had hit the state, creating shortages especially in government hospitals.

Dr Hassan said the migration was a global phenomenon brought about by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The lapses in the medical world highlighted during the pandemic prompted developed nations to open their borders to healthcare givers, especially medical doctors," he explained.

According to him, the migration of medical professionals created significant gaps in local healthcare delivery.

He, however, stated that the state government has been working towards addressing the personnel shortage thrown up by the mass exodus.

"The governor of Nasarawa State has prioritized the health sector, granting DASH express permission to swiftly replace departing staff to ensure uninterrupted patient care.

"The addition of 28 doctors is a crucial step towards bolstering our capacity to meet the healthcare needs of our community.

"These doctors bring diverse skills and experiences that will enrich our healthcare services.

"The proactive measures taken by Nasarawa State demonstrate a commitment to addressing healthcare gaps and ensuring sustainable healthcare delivery.

"With these new appointments, we are poised to maintain high standards of healthcare provision and continue serving our community effectively," he stated.