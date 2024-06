Five people were shot dead and dozens wounded in Kenya on Tuesday in mounting anti-tax hike protest.

Nairobi — Kenya has deployed the military after violence escalated on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of at least four protesters and injuries to many others. The protests erupted after the passage of the controversial Finance Bill, which seeks to raise taxes.

The chaotic scenes unfolded as police struggled to disperse rioters who stormed Parliament. The confrontations were marked by live bullets and tear gas moments after Members of Parliament approved the bill. Several protesters sustained serious bullet wounds during the clashes.

On Tuesday night, Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale issued a Gazette Notice authorizing the deployment of the military, as police appeared overwhelmed in many parts of the country, particularly in Nairobi. Protesters had stormed Parliament following the bill's passage.

"The Kenya Defence Forces is deployed on June 25, 2024, in support of the National Police Service in response to the security emergency caused by ongoing violent protests in various parts of the country, resulting in the destruction and breaching of critical infrastructure," Duale stated.

Among critical infrastructure affected include the Supreme Court and City Hall- the Nairobi County Headquarters which was also set ablaze by protesters.

President William Ruto was scheduled to address the nation at 9 pm, according to a media invite shared by State House Press Secretary Emmanuel Talam.

"I have seen four bodies of the protesters who were shot dead," reported a witness. "They are lying in a pool of blood outside Parliament."

Our crew covering the youth-led protests counted more than 10 people being rushed to hospitals by ambulances, while others remained on the ground, writhing in pain. "People have been shot, it is very bad," one protester yelled while fleeing from a thick cloud of tear gas.

In the chaos, a section of Parliament and a truck parked outside the fence were set ablaze. "We have never seen this before, God save Kenya," an elderly man screamed while running.

Thousands of protesters engaged in running battles with the police throughout the day, with security officers firing rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the crowds. The protests were not limited to Nairobi; similar unrest was reported in about 30 of the country's 47 counties.

Businesses were shut, and transport was paralyzed in the city as police clashed with demonstrators. The youth-led protests have been calling on MPs to reject the proposed tax increases. The government, which has backtracked on some of the most controversial measures, insists that new taxes are needed to fund spending programs and reduce the debt burden.

Earlier, an AFP journalist reported hearing a police officer instructing colleagues to "get the rubber bullets from the box." The police then reportedly started firing in the air and at the protesters. Officers have been deployed to protect various key government installations, including Parliament.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Television news channels broadcast split-screen live images from around the country, showing crowds in different cities. Lawyers and human rights groups expressed concern about arbitrary arrests and the intimidation of activists during earlier protests.

Reports emerged of at least five prominent social media users being abducted at dawn, hours before the demonstrations. The protests have attracted international attention, with Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine and South Africa's Julius Malema expressing their support.

The government has defended the taxes as necessary for raising additional revenue to reduce Kenya's debt. However, in response to public outcry, it scrapped some contentious taxes, including those on bread, cooking oil, and motor vehicle ownership. Despite this, protesters have demanded the complete withdrawal of the bill.

Despite the ongoing protests, a majority of MPs passed the controversial bill during its second reading. On Tuesday, they debated various amendments to remove some clauses deemed contentious by the government.

At least two people died, and hundreds were injured in last week's largely peaceful demonstrations. President William Ruto acknowledged the protests and promised to hold talks to address the concerns of the youth leading the demonstrations.