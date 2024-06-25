Kenya: Go Home, While It's Still Safe, Says Activist Mwangi During Deadly Kenya Protests

Cape Town — Moments ago, activists Boniface Mwangi and Hanifa Farfasa tweeted that protesters should "go home".

"Go home. While it's still safe. The government will send goons to destroy, loot, and blame peaceful protestors. They must listen to us. Spread the word for people to start walking home in groups. We shall be back," Mwangi wrote.

Reuters is reporting that several people were shot during today's protests against the Finance Bill passed in Parliament hours ago. There is also live Reuters footage of City Hall burning as protesters entered Parliament grounds and MPS were evacuated. Lawmakers passed the controversial Finance Bill which sparked protests on the streets of Nairobi and Mombasa.

The death toll is likely to rise as police continue to battle the protesters inside and outside Parliament.

There are also reports that police fired tear gas canisters at the medical tent organized by Red Cross Kenya inside Holy Family Basilica, the Catholic Cathedral which is the seat of the Archdiocese of Nairobi. Television reports said the medics were pleading with police to stop firing as they treated injured protesters.

KTN News, part of the Standard Media group, reported that their coverage of the protests prompted threats of closure from the government: " We have received threats from authorities of intention to shut us down. We wish to inform the public of our commitment to defend public interest. We shall not be cowed by any threats."

And Netblocks, which tracks cybersecurity and digital governance, confirmed that there is a major disruption in Kenya's connectivity: " Confirmed: Live network data show a major disruption to internet connectivity in #Kenya ; the incident comes amidst a deadly crackdown by police on #RejectFinanceBill2024 protesters a day after authorities claimed there would be no internet shutdown."

President William Ruto had earlier said he was ready for "a conversation" with thousands of "peaceful" young protesters who held nationwide demonstrations to oppose proposed tax increases.

The Anti-Finance Bill protests, mostly led by Generation Z (Gen Z) and human rights activists, started in Nairobi on June 18 against government plans to raise $2.7 billion in additional taxes. Police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters in the capital Nairobi.

Kenyans protesting against the controversial Finance Bill 2024 had called for a total shutdown today (June 25).