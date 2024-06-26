Nigeria: Social Media Agog As Davido Gifts Chioma Car

Davido, Chioma's fairytale wedding takes over social media

The highly anticipated wedding of Nigerian music megastar, Davido and his long-time partner, Chioma Rowland, took over the social media on Tuesday, with series of heartwarming and memorable moments.

One of such moments was the presentation of a brand new car to Chioma as wedding gift.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that videos and pictures that surfaced online allowed fans worldwide to partake in the joyous occasion.

Fans felt as though they were right there, celebrating alongside the couple, as the ceremony garnered thousands of views and reactions from those who could not get enough of the couple's enchanting love story.

Also, it was all pomp and pageantry as the wedding ceremony brought together some of the big names in politics, business, and entertainment.

Distinguished guests who graced the occasion are former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Oba Saheed Elegushi of Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom.

Other prominent dignitaries in attendance include Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun; Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun; former governor of Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel; the President's son, Seyi Tinubu; business mogul and socialite, Obi Cubana and many others.

The wedding, tagged #CHIVIDO2024, eagerly awaited by fans and well-wishers, showcased Davido and Chioma in their stunning traditional attires.

While Chioma dazzled in a breathtaking beaded bridal attire, exuding elegance and radiant beauty, Davido also looked dapper in his outfit.

The couple's coordinated outfits highlighted their unity and style, making a powerful statement of their commitment to each other.

One of the standout moments from the videos online was Davido and Chioma's affectionate display on the stairs.

The 'Unavailable' crooner was seen tenderly cooling Chioma's makeup with a fan, a gesture that captured the hearts of many fans online.

Another memorable moment of the ceremony captured on video, was when Davido prostrated before Chioma's parents, expressing his commitment to their daughter's well-being.

He said, "Your daughter will be protected, respected and connected."

The venue was also decorated with a mix of white and gold colours.

The opulent decor added to the grandeur of the event, creating a perfect backdrop for the couple's special day.