Nigeria: #chivido2024 - Davido Sheds Tears As Chioma's Father Blesses Union

Award-winning musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, was visibly emotional as his father-in-law prayed for him and his wife, Chioma Rowland, during their wedding ceremony in Lagos on Tuesday.

A viral video online captured the touching moment when Chioma's father prayed for the new couple. Kneeling before the bride's parents, Davido and Chioma received heartfelt blessings.

Chioma's father prayed, "David and Chioma, on Christ the solid rock you will stand. If you think you have made it, what the Lord will do is almost ten times what you see. You are blessed in the morning, afternoon, and night. Everywhere you go, there will be light. Your presence will bring direction where there is confusion."

He continued, "You are a solution and never a problem. God is blessing you and will continue to bless you. You are a fountain of blessings to the Adelekes, not disgrace. You have fought battles, and God says He has taken over."

The prayer moved Davido to tears, with his groomsman promptly dabbing away his tears. Amidst these touching moments, Davido also expressed his commitment to their daughter, promising her a lifetime of assurance.

Social media has been abuzz with the joyous and tear-jerking moments from this highly anticipated wedding ceremony, which took place in Lagos.