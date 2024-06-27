Nigeria: We've Changed the Narrative in Ekiti With Our Welfare Packages, Oyebanji Declares

Ado Ekiti — Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has said his government had been able to change the narrative in the state by being strong on welfare issues and creating economic opportunities for the citizens.

This, he said, had impacted positively on the standard of living of the residents as well as improve on economic development programmes of his predecessors.

Oyebanji, who stated these during an engagement with Ekiti Stakeholders in Abuja on Tuesday, said his administration in the last one and a half years has led the state with a deep sense of responsibility, guided by the fear of God and principle of transparency and accountability .

He added that every money that came into the state's coffers had been spent transparently and prudently, adding that his government had paid over 17 billion naira as pension, gratuity, car, and housing loans to Ekiti public servants since he took over.

The stakeholders meeting which held at Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, had in attendance Ekiti indigenes who were in senior cadres in the federal civil service, top officials of federal parastatals and agencies, as well as para military organisations .

Also in attendance were members of the Ekiti Caucus of the National Assembly and some members of Ekiti State Executive Council.

Those present included former governor Niyi Adebayo, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr. Dele Alake; Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye; Senators Yemi Adaramodu and Cyril Fasuyi.

Others were Secretary to the State Government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro; Permanent Secretary, State House, Funsho Adebiyi, members of State Executive Council, and about 250 senior public servants of the Ekiti extraction in Abuja, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Oyebanji asserted that his administration remained focused on transforming the state's economy into a productive and self-sufficient powerhouse by leveraging on the state's resources and potential to achieve sustainable development and economic dependency.

He said the stakeholders' engagement meeting was part of his administration's policy of inclusion and partnership with critical stakeholders to ensure sustainable development in the state.

He stressed that through forging an alignment of visions and unanimity of purpose with the stakeholders, the state could achieve the shared prosperity agenda of his administration.