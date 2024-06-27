Nigeria: Tinubu Has Reinforced Citizens' Confidence, Trust in Govt - Agbese

The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has commended President Bola Tinubu for restoring confidence, equality, and trust in the government.

Agbese, speaking to journalists in Abuja, said the President's appointments and projects across the country also demonstrated his commitment to inclusive leadership, making him the 'first Nigerian President for all Nigerians'.

Since assuming office, the lawmaker noted that President Tinubu has shown a dedication to uniting the country, bridging gaps, and fostering a sense of belonging among citizens.

He added that the current leadership has reinforced the trust and confidence of Nigerians in the government, a feat worthy of commendation.

Also, reacting to the recent call for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) from detention, Agbese believed that the development has the potential to pave the way for lasting peace and reconciliation in the South-East region of Nigeria.

Agbese said he and other members of the House of Representatives were championing the cause of Kanu's release because of the diplomatic approach employed by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ben Kalu.

The Deputy Spokesman of the House said that Kanu has agreed to be one of the champions of the Peace in South-East project initiated by the Deputy Speaker.

The lawmaker also acknowledged the growing sense of equality and diminishing feelings of marginalisation, adding that the peace efforts by Rt. Hon. Kalu have created an environment conducive to Kanu's release.

Hon. Agbese, however, hoped that Kanu will seize this opportunity to turn a new leaf, renounce violence, and focus on promoting peace and progress for the Igbo people.

"While we are all aware of Kanu's past actions, I believe that the current atmosphere of unity and understanding presents a chance for redemption," he added.

"I must commend the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ben Kalu, for his tireless efforts in promoting peace and understanding in the region. His commitment to building bridges of understanding and fostering dialogue has created an environment conducive to reconciliation and growth.

"The release of Nnamdi Kanu would be a significant step towards healing the wounds of the past and promoting national unity. We would like for the government to consider this call and work towards a peaceful resolution.

"We are aware that Kanu has also agreed to be one of the champions of the Peace In South-East project initiated by the Deputy Speaker. For this reason and others, I and my colleagues are in support of his release. We trust the Deputy Speaker to champion advocacy for the region's regeneration.

"Once again, I commend President Tinubu's leadership, which has reinforced citizens' confidence and trust in the government. The President has shown a commitment to inclusive leadership, demonstrating that he is a President for all Nigerians, regardless of region, tribe, or religion.

"The President's dedication to unity has created an environment where diverse groups can engage in constructive dialogue, promoting understanding and peaceful resolution of conflicts.

"President Tinubu's leadership has led to significant improvements in infrastructure development, economic growth, and social welfare programs.

"His policies have empowered marginalized communities, promoting equality and social justice. President Tinubu remains a unifying force, working tirelessly to ensure a prosperous Nigeria for all.

"We must join hands with him to build a brighter future, free from division and strife. Together, Nigeria can achieve greatness, and I'm honoured to be part of this historic moment in our country's history," the Benue federal lawmaker stated.