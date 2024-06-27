Ghana: Govt to Address Substance Use Disorders

The Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, has assured that the government was committed to addressing the global drug problem, acknowledging the challenges posed by drug trafficking and abuse.

Mr Quartey cited the enactment of the Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019), which treats substance use disorders as a public health issue and provides for treatment, rehabilitation, and alternative livelihoods as some of the measures the country was putting in place to control the use of drugs.

Mr Quartey said this at the launch of the 2024 World Drug Report in Accra, Ghana, as part of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The event held in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), on the theme: "The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention" sought to raise awareness and intensify efforts to prevent drug trafficking and abuse.

Mr Quartey noted that Ghana has never been spared from the impact of drug trafficking, drug abuse and attendant health problems. He added, "However, it is heartwarming to state that Ghana acknowledges the challenges with the implementation of international and domestic drug policies, particularly for the health and safety of the Ghanaian society."

The Minister pledged the government's commitment to providing resources to the Narcotics Control Commission and other security agencies to enforce drug laws and ensure public safety.

He called on civil society organisations, faith-based organisations, traditional authorities and non-governmental organisations to support law enforcement agencies in the fight against the drug canker.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator, Charles Abani, commended Ghana for its partnership in addressing the drug menace in Africa.

He reiterated the support of the United Nations in championing the course against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

The launch of the 2024 World Drug Report in Accra serves as a call to action for West African countries to intensify efforts in combating drug trafficking and abuse.

Ghana's commitment to this cause is a beacon of hope for the region, and its efforts are expected to have a positive impact on the global fight against drug trafficking and abuse.

The 2024 World Drug Report highlights the need for evidence-based approaches to drug prevention and treatment and the need to address stigma and discrimination against people with drug use disorders.

Patricia Ayeh & Edem Agblevor, ISD