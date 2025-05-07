Ghana: Opioid Crisis Explodes in Ghana As Young People Fall Victim to 'Red'

Accra - An alarming surge in opioid abuse among Ghana's youth is raising red flags for health authorities, as addiction to these powerful painkillers spirals into a growing public health crisis.

Ghanaian youth are increasingly abusing opioids, commonly used to treat pain but highly addictive and dangerous when misused. Social media videos have highlighted the alarming reality, showing many young people in a distressed state after using the drug, known as "Red".

Destroying lives

A 20-year-old abuser of opioids, Ekow Annan, who is based in the Western Region of the country, said in an interview with RFI: "I am a mason, I do hard work and therefore need extra energy for what I do, that is why I used opioids."

Another abuser, Charles Manu, who is based in Koforidua in the Eastern Region, said, "I was introduced to opioids by some friends who told me good stuff about it, - that when I take it I can work hard and also have good sex with my girlfriend. I have become addicted and I'm trying to come off it. I am urging the youth not to try it because it will destroy their lives."

A doctor at the Presbyterian Hospital at Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono Region, Kwabena Ofori, said the effects of opioid abuse are serious.

He said, "There is an abnormal electrical activity in the brain, potentially leading to seizures. There are also mood disorders, anxiety, and depression.There are also difficulties concentrating, memory problems, and decision-making issues."

Weak Regulations

Access to opioids has become easier due to their illegal importation into the country through ports and other unapproved routes. Regulation of their sale remains weak..

Dr Richmond Adusa-Poku, an executive member of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, expressed alarm over the unchecked wholesaling of opioids. He warned that weak enforcement allows unauthorised sellers to acquire and distribute these potent drugs freely.

"Opioids should only be dispensed by licensed hospital and community pharmacies. However, poor oversight has allowed over-the-counter (OTC) medicine sellers who are only permitted to stock basic first aid medications to infiltrate the opioid supply chain," he said.

He said that without urgent regulatory action, the country could face an escalating public health crisis.

Interventions

Meanwhile, the ministry of youth development and empowerment has launched the "Ghana Against Drugs - 'Red Means Stop"' campaign, a national youth anti-drug initiative to combat the rising tide of substance abuse among the youth.

The campaign aims to raise public awareness of the dangers of opioid abuse and engage policymakers in discussions to strengthen regulatory frameworks.

George Opare Addo, the sector minister, speaking on the initiative, said, "At the heart of this mandate is the fundamental need to safeguard the health and future of our young people. The rapid spread of dangerous opioids, especially the one known as 'Red', has become a national concern. Today, we are taking a decisive stand against this menace."

Fighting drug abuse

He also said the fight against drug abuse could not be won in isolation and called for the collective commitment of government institutions to enforce stringent regulations against illegal drug distribution.

He urged traditional and religious leaders to offer moral guidance and community support while imploring the media to amplify the Red Means Stop campaign message and hold institutions accountable.

"To the youth, I say, your future is worth more than a fleeting high. You are valuable, and your dreams are worth pursuing. Substance abuse can destroy your potential - say no to drugs. Surround yourself with positive influences and seek help when needed," he said.

He encouraged people to seek help if they or someone they know is struggling with substance abuse, advising them to contact national helplines, local counselling services, and support groups. He reminded them that they are not alone and urged them to stay strong, informed, and avoid drugs.

Port officials have also intensified their operations to ensure that people who illegally import opioids into the country are arrested and prosecuted.

Recently, the Ghana Revenue Authority, in collaboration with port authorities at the Tema Harbour, intercepted opioids worth 20 million cedis, equivalent to dollars, which were illegally imported into the country.

Ghanaian Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, speaking on the intercepted opioids, said, "While we remain committed to facilitating trade, Ghana will not become a safe haven or transit route for opioids," he said.